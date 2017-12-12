Nintendo has already sold over 10 million Switches

That didn't take long: Nintendo has already sold over 10 million of its hybrid home/portable console, the Switch. If you're keeping track at home, that's roughly one million consoles sold every month since March. By comparison, Sony's PlayStation 4 took around ten months to hit that number back in 2014. "This December in Japan we are planning to ship more units than ever before so that even more consumers can purchase and enjoy Nintendo Switch," Nintendo said in a press release.