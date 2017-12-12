Steam puts curator-recommended games right up front in its store

With this update, games recommended by the Steam Curators you follow will now appear more prominently in the Steam Store. You'll see them at the top of your home page and the top of tag and genre pages. You'll also be able to see which titles Steam Curators have reviewed and Curators will be able to create game lists that they can include on their pages. For Curators, they'll have more options for customizing their pages and more data on how their reviews impact players. Finally, for developers, a new Curator Connect system will allow them to send review copies of their games to Curators directly through Steam.

The update is available now and Steam says it will keep working on the Curator system with users' feedback and input.