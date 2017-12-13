Frank Ocean has his own 'GTA V' radio station

Tune into Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM and you'll hear DJs Vegyn, Roof Access, and Federico Aliprandi spinning bangers from Migos, Future, Schoolboy Q, and Lil' Uzi Vert. Meanwhile, the eclectic cuts include tunes from Burial, Aphex Twin, and Panda Bear. Alongside six of Ocean's own jams, classics from Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield round out the playlist.

Ocean took to his Tumblr to tease the station, which sees him join the pantheon of GTA V DJs, such as Flying Lotus, yacht rock god Kenny Loggins, and Big Boy from Outkast.