Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Tyler Kaufman/Getty
save
Save
share

Frank Ocean has his own 'GTA V' radio station

Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM features Jay-Z, Migos, Marvin Gaye, and Ocean himself.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
15m ago in AV
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Tyler Kaufman/Getty

Tired of the same tunes on GTA V? Frank Ocean is here to help. The insanely talented musician, who already has his own Beats 1 show, is now getting a Los Santos radio station to boot, courtesy of the Doomsday Heist update.

Tune into Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM and you'll hear DJs Vegyn, Roof Access, and Federico Aliprandi spinning bangers from Migos, Future, Schoolboy Q, and Lil' Uzi Vert. Meanwhile, the eclectic cuts include tunes from Burial, Aphex Twin, and Panda Bear. Alongside six of Ocean's own jams, classics from Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield round out the playlist.

Ocean took to his Tumblr to tease the station, which sees him join the pantheon of GTA V DJs, such as Flying Lotus, yacht rock god Kenny Loggins, and Big Boy from Outkast.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr