Amazon will start selling Apple TV and Chromecast again

Amazon pulled Apple TV and Chromecast from its retail lineup back in 2015, ostensibly because neither device offered easy access to Prime Video. Now that Amazon Prime Video is finally an app on Apple TV, it appears as if Amazon is bringing Apple TV and Chromecast devices back to its web site again (after a false start a couple of months ago).
Last week, Google started blocking YouTube on Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV, citing a "lack of reciprocity." This new move by Amazon may be just what Google needs to allow its popular video service back on Amazon devices. Amazon reportedly confirmed the return of Apple TV and Chromecast to CNET, though it offered no further details. We've reached out to Amazon for more and will update this post when we hear back.