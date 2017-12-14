ISS astronauts won’t miss out on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Space reporter Robin Seemangal first confirmed the new in a tweet, which was backed up by NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot in a statement given to Inverse: "[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit. "Don't have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard."

I received confirmation from Disney and NASA sources that the crew aboard the International Space Station will be screening Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



More details soon. — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) December 12, 2017

Movie screenings are a regular thing aboard the ISS, as evidenced by a Freedom of Information request submitted by Gizmodo last year. There were more than 500 films in total, with Star Wars and Star Trek movies proving popular. The list also included other space-themed or science fiction titles like Moon, Blade Runner, Terminator 2, Armageddon, The Matrix and both versions of Total Recall.