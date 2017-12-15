Apple Music's next exclusives come from Noel Gallagher and Sam Smith

Concert videos certainly aren't new territory for Apple. It has had high-profile videos from Arcade Fire, P!nk and Taylor Swift, among others. However the one-two combo of Gallagher and Smith illustrates its strategy: it's determined to become the go-to source for concert videos, to the point where it can launch two major exclusives from one country in one day. That's not so hot if you don't want to subscribe to its ecosystem, but it might give Apple an edge over Spotify, Tidal and others who've mostly had to rely on audio exclusives to attract listeners.