BlackBerry will shutter its app store on December 31st, 2019

It's not all dire news. BlackBerry is promising "at least" two years of BB10 support, and vintage BBOS devices will have a minimum two years of access to the company's network. If you need to hang on to a phone for work or just want to reminisce about old times, you have time to transition to newer hardware.

The timeline isn't exactly a shock when it's patently clear that BlackBerry sees TCL-made Android phones like the KEYone and Motion as its future. It doesn't want to keep running services that support a rapidly shrinking portion of its user base. Nonetheless, it's a sad moment for longstanding BlackBerry fans. The crew in Waterloo has basically given a death date for its legacy technology: no matter how attached you might be, you'll have to let go within a couple of years.