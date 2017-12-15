Facebook tests option to bypass profiles and only post to News Feed

In one image shared by Navarra, a status update asks if you want it to show on your profile. If you don't select that option, the post would just show up in News Feed. In a second image, there's an option to share to News Feed and/or Facebook Stories and not a user's profile.

Allowing users to choose where their posts show up could lead to more overall sharing and Facebook has been working on a couple of other features that could help improve the user experience. Today, Facebook launched its "snooze" feature that lets you temporarily mute friends, groups or Pages for 30 days and in October it was reported that the company was testing a split News Feed that separates Page-generated posts from ads and content shared by friends. Facebook also recently launched a polling feature and is currently testing a "breaking news" tag for developing stories.

We've reached out to Facebook for more information about the sharing options being tested and we'll update this post when we learn more.