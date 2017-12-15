Facebook's 'snooze' button mutes a friend for 30 days

A sad truth of Facebook: many of us follow people who annoy us pretty frequently. Rather than going through the social pain of un-friending someone, however, Facebook has offered the option to stay friends with someone but mute all of their posts in your News Feed. Today, Facebook is rolling out a similar feature that's a little less severe -- you can "snooze" friends, groups or pages for 30 days by clicking the drop-down menu on a post. It's a smart addition; Facebook itself says that many people want to stop seeing posts from people, but only for a temporary amount of time. Imagine having a friend whose vacation pictures are giving you serious FOMO, or you just need a break from your crazy uncle's MAGA rants (you might be better off unfollowing him entirely, but the choice is now up to you).

While Facebook still relentlessly uses its algorithms to show posts in your News Feed, there's at least a decent amount of customization users can do here. Besides snoozing and unfollowing friends, you can also pick specific pages or friends that'll show updates at the top of your feed when you visit, or hide a post if you get sick of it popping in your feed. Of course, life would be easier if we all felt more comfortable just unfriending people we got tired of on Facebook, but one step at a time.