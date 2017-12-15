Google ends Tango support to fully focus on ARCore

We're turning down support for Tango on March 1, 2018. Thank you to our incredible community of developers who made such progress with Tango over the last three years. We look forward to continuing the journey with you on ARCore. https://t.co/aYiSUkgyie — Tango (@projecttango) December 15, 2017

With the accessibility of ARCore, moving away from Tango makes sense. But Google notes that its first venture into AR helped make ARCore possible. Google showed off what ARCore can do earlier this year and some projects taking advantage of the platform have used it to incorporate street view and give a more real-world experience of a distant place, to show how an under construction building will look like when it's finished and to bring AR stickers to the Pixel 2.

