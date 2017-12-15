Rinspeed's concept EV puts swappable pods on a 'skateboard'

The pods Rinspeed teases in the accompanying video (see above) are built for passengers and cargo. But, commuters get to have all the fun, thanks to an on-board digital assistant that taps into your preferences to make recommendations, like restaurants.

To make its imaginary vehicle even crazier, the company is also touting an optional robotic helper to help with errands, shopping, and a back rub (we made that last one up). These are the types of promises you can make when your concept is all a bit pie-in-the-sky. In addition, the passenger pod packs three screens, so you never have to talk to your co-rider again. You'll be able to get a closer look at it for yourself at CES 2018 next month.