Rinspeed's concept EV puts swappable pods on a 'skateboard'

Rinspeed has been dreaming up insane vehicles for years -- from scuba cars plucked from James Bond's garage to modded self-driving rides. Even if they never make it to the public, the concepts are at least fun to check out, and The Rinspeed Snap is no different. Essentially a modular vehicle in two parts, the Snap is made up of interchangeable pods that attach to a rolling chassis, which houses data-processing computers and the EV power train. When the latter starts ageing, you simply slide a new one under your existing pod, theoretically extending the lifecycle of the vehicle at a fraction of the cost of buying a new car. And, if you get bored of the top half, you can swap that out too.
The pods Rinspeed teases in the accompanying video (see above) are built for passengers and cargo. But, commuters get to have all the fun, thanks to an on-board digital assistant that taps into your preferences to make recommendations, like restaurants.
To make its imaginary vehicle even crazier, the company is also touting an optional robotic helper to help with errands, shopping, and a back rub (we made that last one up). These are the types of promises you can make when your concept is all a bit pie-in-the-sky. In addition, the passenger pod packs three screens, so you never have to talk to your co-rider again. You'll be able to get a closer look at it for yourself at CES 2018 next month.