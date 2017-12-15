Sky’s restructured TV pricing is simpler and more flexible

The new packages, first reported by Pocket-lint, shake out like this. Gone are the Original, Variety and Box Sets bundles, which have been replaced by the Entertainment package, which costs £20 a month. While that sounds like a downgrade, the Entertainment package provides 350 channels, compared to the 270 offered by the previous three combined. From there, it's a case of adding extra bundles depending on your taste.

Kids, HD channels and Box Sets -- including Game of Thrones and other Sky-exclusive shows -- cost £5 per month each. Sky Cinema and Sky Sports can be added too, but they start from £10 and £18 respectively. However, with the package add-ons, they can be subscribed and canceled on per-month basis, which sidesteps Sky's traditional 18-month sign-up period.

While the new bundles will likely appeal to new customers, Sky subscriptions still bring with them a certain layer of complexity. The Entertainment package is locked to an 18-month contract and the fact that subscribers must pay £5 a month for HD channels in 2017 is actually hilarious.