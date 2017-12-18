Show More Results

Image credit: Koren Shadmi/Engadget
2017 year in review: Good riddance!

We’re choosing to be hopeful about the year ahead.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
12.18.17 in Opinion
Koren Shadmi/Engadget

2017 has been a long year. From incessant breaking news alerts to the collapse of net neutrality to a string of natural disasters, we are all very tired. Though it's worth revisiting why this was a momentous twelve months in science and tech, we'd much rather look ahead to the new year. Over the next two weeks, we'll be looking back on the year that was, and sharing our hopes and predictions for 2018. Join us as we place our bets on AI, algorithms, social media regulations, green tech, streaming services, robotics, self-driving cars and even space taxis. And, of course, since we're Engadget, you can expect to hear about the upcoming products and games we're most excited about.

We have more than 15 stories coming between now and December 31st. Let's all shake off 2017 and usher in what we hope will be a better year.

Check out all of Engadget's year-in-review coverage right here.

By Dana Wollman @danawollman

