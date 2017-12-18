What's on TV: 'Bright,' 'Christopher Nolan 4K Collection'

As the clock ticks down on 2017, we're finally checking out Netflix's $90 million+ movie. Bright stars Will Smith as a cop in a world full of orcs and other mystical creatures, and we'll see if it's enough to pull attention away from flicks currently in the box office. For other home movie options (or last minute gift ideas) viewers can grab many of Christopher Nolan's movies on Ultra HD Blu-ray, either in boxed sets or individually. Movies like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Inception and of course Dunkirk are available this week in 4K. On HBO, Game of Thrones fans can watch Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in Gunpowder this week, while PC gamers can enjoy v1.0 of PUBG and there's even a new Kinect game for Xbox One. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).