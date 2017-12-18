What's on TV: 'Bright,' 'Christopher Nolan 4K Collection'

As the clock ticks down on 2017, we're finally checking out Netflix's $90 million+ movie. Bright stars Will Smith as a cop in a world full of orcs and other mystical creatures, and we'll see if it's enough to pull attention away from flicks currently in the box office. For other home movie options (or last minute gift ideas) viewers can grab many of Christopher Nolan's movies on Ultra HD Blu-ray, either in boxed sets or individually. Movies like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Inception and of course Dunkirk are available this week in 4K. On HBO, Game of Thrones fans can watch Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in Gunpowder this week, while PC gamers can enjoy v1.0 of PUBG and there's even a new Kinect game for Xbox One. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Dunkirk (4K)
- Christopher Nolan Collection (4K)
- The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K)
- Inception (4K)
- Interstellar (4K)
- The Prestige (4K)
- Mother!
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- Stronger
- Leatherface
- Suspiria
- American Gothic
- The Apartment
- Hammerwatch (PS4)
- Defunct (PS4)
- Brawlout (Switch)
- Shooty Fruity (PS4, PC)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Episode 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Crawl (Switch)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PC)
- Future War: Reborn (Xbox One)
- Tiny Metal (Switch, PC, PS4)
- The Coma: Recut (Switch)
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops (Switch)
- The Next Penelope (Switch)
- The Deer God (Switch)
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Switch)
- Mom Hid My Game! (Switch)
- Raining Blobs (Xbox One, PS4)
- Boom Ball 3 for Kinect (Xbox One)
- 36 Fragments of Midnight (PS4)
- Accounting+ (PS VR)
- Rollercoaster Legends (PS4)
- Ultrawings (PS VR)
- VirtuGo (PS4)
Monday
- Falcons/Buccaneers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Man With a Plan (fall finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Superior Donuts (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
- The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors 2017, CW, 9 PM
- Tickling Giants - The Arab Spring in Egypt, Starz, 9 PM
- 9jkl (fall finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Gunpowder (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- The Year in Memoriam 2017, ABC, 10 PM
- Scorpion (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
- MTV Floribama Shore, MTV, 10 PM
- Ill Behaviour (season finale), Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Marvel's Runaways, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Indian Detective (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Russell Howard: Recalibrate, Netflix 3 AM
- A Home for the Holidays with Josh Groban, CBS, 8 PM
- Finding Your Roots (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Year: 2017, ABC, 9 PM
- The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Gunpowder, HBO, 10 PM
- The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
- Who Killed Tupac? (season finale), A&E, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- La Casa de Papel (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- 15: A Quinceanera, HBO, 7 PM
- Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- The Librarians,TNT, 8 PM
- Vikings, History, 9 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
- Are You the One? (season finale)
- Gunpowder (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
- Survivor: Reunion Special, CBS, 10 PM
- Knightfall, History, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Peaky Blinders (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Black Lake (S1), Shudder, 3 AM
- Great News, NBC, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon (fall finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Mom (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces (fall finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Beerland, Viceland, 10 PM
- Top Chef, Bravo, 10 PM
- Damnation, USA, 10 PM
- Ghost Wars, Syfy, 10 PM
- The Menendez Murders, A&E, 10 PM
- SWAT (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- Superstition, Syfy, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- Bright, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Fuller House (S3 finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Last Post (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Dope (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Toys That Made Us (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bahamas Bowl: Ohio vs. UAB, ESPN, 12:30 PM
- Blindspot (fall finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- A Football Life: Lynn Swann & John Stallworth, NFL Network, 9 PM
- All Def Comedy, HBO, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
- The ELeague Cup: Rocket League Finals, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
- Vikings/Packers, NBC, 8:20 PM
- Dollar General Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Toledo, ESPN, 7 PM
Sunday
- No Activity, CBS AA, 3 AM
- Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Houston, ESPN, 8:30 PM
- The Girlfriend Experience (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
[All times listed are in ET]