Caavo’s voice-enabled universal remote ships February 14th

There are a few downsides to Caavo. One, it doesn't support HDR, though that could change in the future. And two, it costs $399, which is outside of what many are willing to pay for convenience. However, the company says that the first round of Caavo systems -- 5,000 units -- are all expected to sell out. And next year the team is looking to produce a less expensive unit with fewer ports as well as a soundbar. "This is the first expression of what we can do, and it's a high-end expression," Caavo CTO Ashish Aggarwal told The Verge. "Our plans aren't so big this year. The next goal is people with fewer than eight devices. But first we have to make sure it works."