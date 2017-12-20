ESPN lands mobile streaming rights to ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN already had rights to stream its NFL-branded studio shows across all devices, including phones, tablets, computers and connected TVs. And it was allowed to stream Monday Night Football through all devices except phones, prior to this deal. The new agreement also includes mobile rights to NFL highlights.

ESPN's NFL deal extends to the end of the 2021 NFL season. As for the NFL's other partners, -- CBS and Fox Sports -- there hasn't been any word yet on whether their mobile rights will change.