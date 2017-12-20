Watch the trailer for Hulu's apocalyptic cop drama 'Hard Sun'

To no one's surprise, UK viewers get first crack at Hard Sun. It premieres January 6th on BBC One, while Americans watching on Hulu will have to wait until March 7th. It might be worth your patience, however. At first glance, this is a fresh take on cop dramas while avoiding the tropes that come with post-apocalyptic shows. It also underscores the advantage of what happens when streaming services and conventional broadcasters get together: you see programming that reaches a much wider audience than it might if it stuck to one format.