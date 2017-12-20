Watch the trailer for Hulu's apocalyptic cop drama 'Hard Sun'

Hulu and the BBC have been cooking up a TV show this year, and they're now ready to show their creation to the world. The two have released the first trailer for Hard Sun, a "pre-apocalyptic" cop drama. The six-episode series stars Agyness Deyn (Clash of the Titans) and Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas) as officers who come across secret info revealing that a disastrous "extinction level event" could wipe everyone out within 5 years. Needless to say, it's not exactly the feel-good hit of the year: there's conspiracy, interpersonal tension and an overall sense that the world is about to collapse.
To no one's surprise, UK viewers get first crack at Hard Sun. It premieres January 6th on BBC One, while Americans watching on Hulu will have to wait until March 7th. It might be worth your patience, however. At first glance, this is a fresh take on cop dramas while avoiding the tropes that come with post-apocalyptic shows. It also underscores the advantage of what happens when streaming services and conventional broadcasters get together: you see programming that reaches a much wider audience than it might if it stuck to one format.