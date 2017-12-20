LG's latest PC monitors bring intense HDR and ultra-wide 5K

Not that the other models are without their perks. The 32-inch 32UK950 you see below is 'just' a 4K display, but it touts nano IPS tech (nano-sized particles on the screen's LED illumination) that promises both more accurate and more intense colors, reaching 98 percent of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color space. Also, LG is pitching this as ideal for Thunderbolt 3-equipped laptops like the current MacBook Pro. Its display dock is the first to support 4K daisy chaining, so you can attach a second display while preserving all the data and power connections you're used to.

There's one more display, the 34-inch 34GK950G (not pictured). It's 'just' a quad HD monitor, but it'll pack Nano IPS colors and NVIDIA G-Sync to accommodate gamers looking for tearing-free visuals.

LG hasn't outlined the pricing for the new monitors, and it's unclear when they'll ship. Given that these screens are loaded to the hilt, though, we'd expect them to carry high prices.