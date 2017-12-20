Magic Leap One: All the things we still don’t know

But before we get into all the things we don't know, let's take a quick look at the things we do. Magic Leap the company was founded in 2011 by Rony Abovitz, the bioengineer who created the Mako surgical assistance robot. He sold the Mako company for $1.65 billion and used that cash to start Magic Leap and fund it through its first four years. Today, the company is almost valued at $6 billion and has raised $1.9 billion in funding to date, despite having shown little more than high level animations and a few hardware renderings.

The company has spent the last seven years developing the Magic Leap Augmented Reality system. Currently in its ninth iteration, the setup has three components. The "Lightpack" is a pocket computer Abovitz claims is "something close to like a MacBook Pro or an Alienware PC," which would be incredible given its relative size in the renderings. Users can reportedly input commands through either hand gestures or the "Control" module. The Lightpack is wired up to the third component, the goggles themselves.

The "Lightware" goggles reportedly utilize translucent cells the company calls "Photonic wafers" which, according to Abovitz, shift photons around a 3D nanostructure to generate a specific digital light field signal. Basically, a light field is all the light that is bouncing off the objects around us, "like this gigantic ocean; it's everywhere. It's an infinite signal and it contains a massive amount of information," Abovitz told Rolling Stone.

Abovitz theorizes that the brain's visual cortex doesn't need all that much information in order to actually generate our perception of the world. Therefore instead of trying to recreate the entirety of the light field, "it just needed to grab the right bits of that light field and feed it to the visual cortex through the eye... We could make a small wafer that could emit the digital light field signal back through the front again," he said.

These are some pretty amazing claims, to be sure. The theories Abovitz is basing the device on are ones that he and a CalTech professor came up with. Theories so radical, as he told Rolling Stone, "we were way off the grid." That's not to say that his theories are unsound, or that the system doesn't work the way he says it does. It's just that there isn't yet any way to independently verify any of these claims.

And some of the claims beg to be investigated. Ones like there's a powerful secondary computer integrated into the Lightware, "which is a real-time computer that's sensing the world and does computer vision processing and has machine learning capability so it can constantly be aware of the world outside of you." That's a whole lot of buzzwords and big promises to pack into a single pair of googles.

And beyond those supposed capabilities, we have practically zero information on how the system actually works. What are the hardware specs, CPU/GPU speeds, or operating system? Will the internal components be upgradable or, like the MacBook Pro, be sealed, requiring more costly upgrades? What's more, how is the unit powered? What are its energy requirements? Is it fully mobile? What's the battery life? We need more than Abovitz's explanation that, "It's got a drive, WiFi, all kinds of electronics, so it's like a computer folded up onto itself."