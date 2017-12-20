Tidal launches app for Apple and Android TVs

Tidal also recently made its service compatible with Apple's CarPlay and integrated direct control for Sonos speakers. While all of these features may have come a little later than they did for users of rival Spotify, it's good Tidal is developing them now since rumor has it the company has only six months worth of cash left. Anything that can draw in or retain users will be good for the company.

The Tidal TV app works with fourth generation or later Apple TVs and any Android TV. It's available now.