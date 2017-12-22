Google Play sale serves up 99 cent movie and TV show rentals

If you're looking for some thumb-flexing gaming action, there's up to 80 percent off premium titles, including Minecraft Story Mode season 2, Need for Speed Most Wanted, and FRAMED 2, among others. Meanwhile, popular games like Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, and Pokémon Go currently come with seasonal bundles on features and toys.

In case you've not joined the ranks of Spotify or Apple Music users, Google Play Music (which is set to merge with ad-free YouTube Red) is also free for the first four months. If podcasts and sports are more your thing, you may want to nab the TuneIn app for 40 percent off a year's subscription.

Google knows you're (probably) mulling a get-fit new year's resolution, so it's also offering the same amount off calorie counting app Lifesum. Plus, there's hundreds of discounts on additional apps in the Play Store. For books over 5 bucks, Google is offering $5 store credit, along with discounts on titles from best-selling authors Dean Koontz, Sheryl Sandberg and EL James.

The 12 Days of Play deals kick off today and run through January 2nd. Just head over to Google Play's Holiday Hub to find out more.