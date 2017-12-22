Netflix will unveil two Dave Chappelle specials on December 31st

Remember when Dave Chappelle announced he would be releasing a Netflix special on December 31st? Well, it now turns out there'll be two. Variety reports that along with the previously announced Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, the comedian will release a fourth special entitled The Bird Revelation. Like Equanimity, The Bird Revelation is also a Netflix exclusive.
In addition to these two specials, the streaming service earlier aired a couple of other Chappelle shows -- The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits -- that were recorded prior to his deal with Netflix.
Netflix's partnership with Chappelle is just one example of the service doubling down on its stand-up comedy offerings. It's courted several other big-name comics like Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer over the past year to the tune of $11 to $20 million per special. Comedian Louis CK was also supposed to have a second Netflix special, but it was cancelled in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him.
So if you find yourself at home this New Year's Eve, feel free to fire up Netflix and count the year down with some comedy. You can catch a short preview of Chappelle's specials below.
