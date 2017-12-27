Nintendo is delaying the Switch's 64GB game cards

As a result, there are a few publishers that might delay releasing games that need the extra space. The expansive launch title Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was only around 14GB. Doom required about the same space, with an additional 9GB for multiplayer. It didn't feature the game's level editor mode, Snap Map, however. When NBA 2K18 was released in September, the physical version required an additional 24GB of space. Things weren't much different for WWE 2K18 a few months later.

In the meantime, there have been deals on Switch-compatible SD cards lately if your internal storage is full up. And you're bound to have at least a bit of cash or a gift card in this post-holiday period, so might as well make the most of 'em seeing as this trend sounds like it'll continue for a while more.