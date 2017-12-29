All 50 states opt in to AT&T’s FirstNet public safety network

The FirstNet program will be funded by success-based payments from the First Responder Network Authority that will total $6.5 billion over the next five years and AT&T says it will contribute around $40 billion over the next 25 years as it builds and manages the network. FirstNet will give first responders dedicated access to LTE coverage and starting today the network will run on AT&T's existing LTE infrastructure. Next year, the company will expand the network, adding Band 14 spectrum -- the spectrum specifically licensed for FirstNet -- on tens of thousands of towers across the country. "The full FirstNet experience will come to life over the next 5 years. And as it does, we'll continue to explore upgrades -- like 5G -- that will give first responders the best connection on their own network dedicated to them when they need it," AT&T said in a statement.