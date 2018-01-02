Fans make 80 new levels for 'New Super Mario Bros.'

The stages stretch across eight world maps, with "new and updated game mechanics," a fresh soundtrack and "the return of a classic power-up." Nintendo is a stickler for copyright infringement, so there's a good chance the game will disappear in a week or so. The creators of the project, however, also made Newer Super Mario Bros. Wii, which is still available to download. So who knows, maybe this one will escape the big N's legal clutches? For more fan-made Mario goodness, we recommend this head-spinning hack that turns Super Mario 64 into a first-person adventure.