France considers new laws to fight fake news

Fake news and actions by foreign groups have become a major focus since the US presidential election, particularly when it comes to what circulates on social networks like Facebook and Twitter. Investigations into Russia-backed Facebook ads are ongoing in the US and the UK has asked both Facebook and Twitter to provide information on any evidence of Russian meddling during the Brexit referendum. Facebook made efforts to curtail the spread of misinformation during Germany's major election last year as well as France's. Some actions taken by Facebook since the US election include adding Trust Indicators to news articles, requiring those purchasing ads on the platform to disclose their identity and instituting a slew of measures meant to limit the spread of fake news. Facebook has also said it's working on overhauling its advertising system before the 2018 US midterm elections.

Along with online content, Macron has also called out TV and radio outlets, specifically fingering Russian networks Sputnik and Russia Today as propagating misinformation. At one point last year, he even banned the outlets from his campaign events. In that respect, Macron also said yesterday that the country's media watchdog, the CSA, would be able to combat "and attempt at destabilisation" by foreign state-controlled TV stations.