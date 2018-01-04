Hulu is resurrecting 'Animaniacs' and streaming previous seasons

If that wasn't enough, Hulu also got every episode of the original Animaniacs, as well as the spinoff Pinky and the Brain, its follow-up Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain and the entirety of Tiny Toon Adventures. As in, you can stream all of those now while you (and the rest of us) wait for the new seasons to drop. Hopefully those doses of nostalgia will make up for Hulu's failure to also snag the sublime WB cartoon Freakazoid!