Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Joe Pugliese/Netflix
save
Save
share

David Letterman's Netflix talk show snags Obama as the first guest

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' lives up to its name.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
6h ago in AV
Comments
489 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Joe Pugliese/Netflix

While Chelsea Handler's talk show on Netflix is on its way out, the company is taking a different approach with a new attempt featuring David Letterman as shown by its first trailer. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is scheduled for six 60-minute episodes with George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama slated to visit. The first episode, with Obama, will arrive January 12th, with new ones released monthly. The show will take place inside and outside the studio, as Letterman returns to TV for the first time since leaving the Late Show on CBS in 2015.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr