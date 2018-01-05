Spotify tries using video loops as song artwork

We reached out to Spotify to see if this is something we might be seeing more of, but a spokesperson for the company said that they had nothing to announce at this time. So it appears this is just a test. None of the other songs on the New Music Friday US playlist currently has an accompanying video and the feature doesn't seem to extend to the desktop app.

Spotify has been pretty proactive in its efforts to engage its users. Its various personalized playlists and the multiple ways it brings new music to its listeners have been popular features for the music streaming service. Adding some video to songs could be another way to draw in users.

Spotify, which recently hit 70 million subscribers, has made some interesting moves of late. It acquired Soundtrap in November and has shaken up its own video and podcast strategy following a change of leadership. It also just took steps towards becoming a publicly traded company. So interesting new features might soon become even more valuable to the company as it continues to face mounting competition from rivals like Apple.