XYZPrinting's latest 3D printer pen is just $45

The first to get an update is the da Vinci 3D Pen, which initially debuted in 2016. The new version, however, is called 3D Pen Cool, and as you can tell from the name, is meant to be much safer than previous versions thanks to some temperature modifications that make the items cooler to the touch. That makes it a far better competitor to the 3Doodler, which is its main rival.

Like the previous da Vinci 3D Pen, the 3D Pen Cool extrudes PLA plastic filament in the air to create a 3D sculpture. It has a two color LED indicator (red and green) plus a two action control button for loading and unloading. It's powered via a microUSB cable, which XYZPrinting claims is lighter than a traditional power cord.

Next up is the da Vinci Nano, which was teased at last year's CES but did not ultimately make it to retail. Since that time, however, XYZPrinting has refined the Nano to include a new software package called the XYZ app maker, which lets users 3D print straight from their tablets (and eventually their phones). It's still as compact as ever at 4.7 inches squared, but is now available in white instead of red. And yes, XYZPrinting hopes the Nano will be available for real this time around.

Last but not least is the da Vinci color AiO, which is meant more for small businesses rather than the end consumer. It combines both printing and scanning capabilities in full color, thanks to the combination of inkjet and 3D printing tech that imbues the PLA filament with ink droplets of varying colors.

As with all of their products, these devices are priced pretty affordably. The da Vinci 3D Pen Cool will retail for $44.95, the Nano will cost only $229 and the business-focused AiO will be available for close to $4,000. The company says they'll all be available early this year.

