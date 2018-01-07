After Math: CESpocalypse Now

4: That's how many of its concept mobility robots Honda is showing off at CES this year. They've got a companion-bot, wheelchair-bot, a wheeled pack-bot, and an autonomous ATV. $1,000: That's how much Vuzix's Alexa-enabled AR glasses will set you back, assuming you're the sort of person who needs a pair of Alexa-enabled AR glasses right friggin' now. Or you could wait until 2019, when the company figures the price will drop by half.

3: That's how many 3D printers XYZPro will be displaying at CES. There will be the $45 da Vinci 3D Pen Cool, which promises not to burn the heck out of your fingers with molten plastic; a $230 tablet-controlled da Vinci Nano printer, and the burlier $4,000 da Vinci color AiO for small businesses that can both scan and print items in full color.

Also 3: Is the number of new service robots that LG plans to unveil at CES this year. You've got the Serving Robot, Porter Robot and Shopping Cart Robot -- each doing exactly what its name implies.

88: That's how many inches diagonal LG's ludicrous 8K OLED display is. That's 11 inches and an extra 4 K's bigger than the ginormous monitor LG showed off at last CES. Oh the difference a year makes.

0-100: That's the scale by which Neutrogena's SkinScanner concept iPhone accessory will grade the quality of your skin. Should your epidermis be found lacking, the scanner's app will direct you to Neutrogena's website where you can buy various tinctures and topicals to "fix" the "problems" with your skin. Or you can just love yourself for who you are on the inside and not worry about meeting some unobtainable societal standard of beauty.

