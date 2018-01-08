HyperX memory improves your PC's light show with infrared

If you prefer the more conventional route, HyperX is promising compatibility with existing RGB control software from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and others. You should also see support from case makers like In-Win.

The new Predator memory ships sometime in the second quarter of the year. HyperX hasn't divulged pricing or configurations, but it's reasonable to presume that this will carry a premium like other RGB memory sticks. You're paying for decoration on top of gaming-friendly memory, and that rarely comes cheap.

