Live from Intel's CES 2018 keynote

Once again, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is ushering in the beginning of CES with a major keynote. This year, the big focus is on data and it's "power to transform the world." But we also hope that he says more about how Intel plans to tackle the fallout from Meltdown and Spectre. We also expect to hear plenty about how Intel is using data in its artificial intelligence initiatives. And of course, the company will likely highlight some of its upcoming products. In particular, we hope to see Krzanich demo machines using the new 8th generation Core CPU with AMD RX Vega M graphics. Join us at 6:30pm PT\/9:30pm ET when the keynote kicks off.\n\nClick here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.