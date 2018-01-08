Oculus taps Xiaomi to make its first standalone VR headset

The Mi VR Standalone looks very similar to the Go, and shares the same core features. It also supports the Oculus Mobile SDK and existing Oculus developers should be able to port content over to the Mi headset relatively seamlessly. According to Xiaomi, it's already working with Oculus developers to localize existing content and bring it to the Mi VR Store in China.

The Oculus Go, if you don't recall, is a $199 VR headset announced by Facebook and Oculus last year. That makes it one of the cheapest VR solutions on the market, as it doesn't require a phone or a PC. There's no word yet on when it'll be released, but as the FCC filing for the Oculus Go just popped up a few days ago, it'll probably be very soon.

