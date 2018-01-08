Qualcomm has a fix for wireless earbuds' biggest problems

Additionally, Qualcomm says the new chipset also has twice the processing of its predecessor, which powers earbuds like Jabra's Sport Elite. That could allow manufacturers to develop even better noise canceling, integrate smart assistants, and it opens the door for even more smart features. Just think of a version of Google's Pixel Bud's with fast translation that actually works. While its unclear when we'll actually see the QCC5100 in new earbuds, Qualcomm, naturally, says it's in talks with major companies.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.