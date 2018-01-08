Samsung introduces autonomous driving platform called DRVLINE

"Building an autonomous platform requires close collaboration across industry, as one company cannot deliver on this enormous opportunity alone," said Young Sohn, the president and chief strategy officer of Samsung. "The challenge is simply too big and too complex. Through the DRVLINE platform, we're inviting the best and brightest from the automotive industry to join us, and help shape the future of the car of tomorrow, today."

The first DRVLINE initiative will be a camera that features lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and algorithms that can deliver warnings about pedestrians. The system will start shipping this year.

Samsung is working closely with Harman, which it acquired in early 2017, on this initiative. Other car-focused tech products include the industry's first 5G-ready antenna to allow for fast data connections. Additionally, the Digital Cockpit is a new way to interact with the tech inside your car. It's focused on balancing convenience with safety, and will connect to your smartphone to provide personalization. It's a scalable solution that will bring together car controls and the current status on a center screen (or across multiple screens, depending on how premium the integration is).

