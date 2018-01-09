Corsair's wireless gaming keyboard has a 75-hour battery life

It's also encrypted to protect you from wireless eavesdropping and can wireless connect to your computer either via Bluetooth or a wireless dongle. But if you can't entirely trust a wireless keyboard to get you through an important raid or battle, you can also plug it in with a USB cord.

Corsair has also launched the MM1000 Qi wireless charging mousepad, which can charge your mouse while you use it. The pad can charge any other Qi-compatible device, though, even smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhones 8 and X. In addition, it comes with a USB Micro-B, Type-C and Lightning Qi charging adapters that you can use to charge other gadgets that don't come with built-in Qi.

The company's new wireless gaming keyboard (and its accompanying gaming lapboard) is now available on Corsair's website and retailers for $130. If you're more interested in the MM1000, keep an eye out for it: the mousepad-slash-wireless-charger will come out sometime this month and will set you back $108.

