Corsair's wireless gaming keyboard has a 75-hour battery life

If Logitech's no-lag wireless gaming keyboard converted you into a fan of no-wires gaming, you'll love Corsair's new offerings. The peripheral-maker has launched a handful of devices at CES 2018, including a wireless gaming keyboard of its own, as well as a (huge) mousepad that doubles as a Qi charger. Corsair used CHERRY MX Red mechanical keys for the K63 keyboard and equipped it with a battery that it says can keep it running for 75 hours despite its adjustable blue backlighting. If it truly can last 75 hours, then you don't have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of a game.
It's also encrypted to protect you from wireless eavesdropping and can wireless connect to your computer either via Bluetooth or a wireless dongle. But if you can't entirely trust a wireless keyboard to get you through an important raid or battle, you can also plug it in with a USB cord.
Corsair has also launched the MM1000 Qi wireless charging mousepad, which can charge your mouse while you use it. The pad can charge any other Qi-compatible device, though, even smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhones 8 and X. In addition, it comes with a USB Micro-B, Type-C and Lightning Qi charging adapters that you can use to charge other gadgets that don't come with built-in Qi.
The company's new wireless gaming keyboard (and its accompanying gaming lapboard) is now available on Corsair's website and retailers for $130. If you're more interested in the MM1000, keep an eye out for it: the mousepad-slash-wireless-charger will come out sometime this month and will set you back $108.
