Kingston's 7-in-1 USB-C hub saves your MacBook from the dongle life

As sleek and powerful as Apple's latest MacBooks are, one of their shortcomings is the lack of ports and slots, like an SD card reader. And while that's easily fixable with a dongle, things can get tricky if you simultaneously want to charge your computer or pair it to your TV with an HDMI cable. With that in mind, Kingston today launched its 7-in-1 USB Type-C hub, the Nucleum, which aims to save you from having to live the #donglelife. The device has two USB-C ports (one for power, the other for data), HDMI, a couple USB-As, as well as SD and microSD card slots.