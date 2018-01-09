Overwatch League’s first two seasons will air on Twitch

Fans across the world (except those in China) can see the Overwatch League (OWL) games live on Twitch, including playoffs and championship matches, with streams in English, French and Korean. Naturally, the streaming company and Blizzard have cooked up exclusive in-game rewards, likely in the vein of the jerseys the latter recently released within Overwatch to hype up the league.

Blizzard has been aggressively promoting OWL in the past year. The company wants Overwatch to be a flagship eSports title and has added tools to improve the spectating experience as well as introducing an amateur league that will likely feed into OWL. Like all content on Twitch, the OWL matches won't cost anything to stream. If you want to watch the matches in person, that's a different story: Every game during the first season will be played at the new Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, which charges admission.