SanDisk's tiny 1TB USB-C stick is the perfect smartphone upgrade

There's a kind of weird pleasure to be derived from the ever-shrinking size of data storage. Sandisk's latest prototype at CES 2018 continues the company's tradition of space crunching, with a one-terabyte USB-C dongle for your next laptop, tablet or Android phone. And, well, what else can I say? Compared to existing, sometimes bigger USB-C storage, it's adorably petite, even at this early stage. However, there's no word on when it'll appear in stores -- and how much it'll cost. I'd just caution any enthusiasm with the point that this could well be another gadget that's easy to lose.