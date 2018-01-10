Show More Results

Mercedes-Benz on the global training of AI for cars

Self-driving car systems are not one-size fits all.

Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
4h ago in Transportation
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    As the development of autonomous cars moves forward, there are some hurdles that require researchers to travel to countries other than their own. For example, Mercedes Benz just completed a five-month drive through five continents to encounter situations specific to each region to help the automaker train its AI. Christoph Von Hugo, head of active safety for Daimler AG, joined us onstage to talk about the drive and how the data will be used as a foundation for future self-driving car development.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr