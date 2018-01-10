A first look at Panasonic's GH5s mirrorless camera

The GH5s can handle up to 51,200 native ISO and 204,800 extended, though you should probably stay around the 25,600 mark if you want to get the crispiest night shots. And since this is designed to be a video camera first and foremost, there's support for Cinema 4K (4,096 x 2,160) at up to 60fps (with a full sensor readout), 10-bit HDR and up to 240fps slow-motion capture. Most importantly, there's no time limit as to how much 4K footage you can record at a time, so you're only bound by the limits of your battery or SD card.

If you bought a GH5 last year, fret not, as Panasonic says the GH5s isn't meant to replace that camera. Instead, the company wanted to expand its Micro Four Thirds ecosystem in hopes of reaching audiences like professional cinematographers -- a lot of whom have made the Sony A7S II their preferred low-light shooter. We'll have more on the GH5s before it launches in February for $2,499 (body-only). Until then, enjoy these close-ups while you think about whether or not you want to spend your money on it.