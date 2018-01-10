Philips Hue lights will sync with music and games on your PC

The app is due sometime in the second quarter of the year and will launch alongside a version 3.0 Hue app for Android and iOS. The mobile overhaul promises to simplify light groups, offer quick access to recently used scenes and provide "seamless setup." If you dislike the existing Hue app enough that you stick to the third-party options (such as the Apple and Google Home apps), it might be worth a revisit in the spring.

To top things off, there's new hardware on the way... eventually. Philips has teased the launch of outdoor Hue lights (shown above) in the summer. There are virtually no details, but the company suggests they'll be helpful for "peace of mind" by turning on when you arrive home, or deterring burglars when you leave. And of course, they can set the mood -- we could easily see these being used for a creepy Halloween or a supplement to Christmas lights. Just don't be surprised if they're expensive, since they'll have to both cover a large area and survive the elements.

