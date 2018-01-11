After a decade, Dropbox quietly files for a public stock offering

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are the leading this listing, according to Bloomberg, with other banks on tap to fill supporting roles in the IPO. The site notes that Dropbox hopes to list in the first half of the current year. While Snapchat continues to lose money, it's IPO was still a big deal. Dropbox is reportedly bringing in $1 billion per year in revenue, making it likely that its IPO will be even more successful, notes Bloomberg.