Facebook's Messenger Kids app arrives on Amazon Fire tablets

The app has parental controls that limit video calls and messages to approved family and friends. Kids can engage in group or one-on-one video calls, adding age-appropriate GIFs, frames, emojis, interactive masks, Facebook reactions and sound effects to their chats. Adults can chat with kids via the adult version of Messenger, too, so there's no need for a separate app if you're a grandparent or parent. The app works via WiFi so there's no phone number needed for kids to use the app.