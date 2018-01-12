Show More Results

Aptiv on helping automakers create an autonomous world

It takes a village to build a self-driving car.

    Automakers don't build every component in their vehicles. It's a complex combination of in-house parts and third-party components working in tandem to make things like autonomous vehicles a reality. One of the main players is first-tier-supplier Aptiv (formerly Delphi). The company's vice president of advanced engineering, Jada Tapley stopped by the Engadget Stage at CES to talk about the supplier's work with OEMs and the autonomous Lyft drives it was offering CES attendees.

