Chinese court rules Samsung violated Huawei patent

This is just one step in an ongoing saga. Huawei's lawsuits initially requested a cross-licensing deal with Samsung in lieu of monetary damages or injunctions. Samsung made it clear it wasn't playing ball with a countersuit of its own and Huawei subsequently sued Samsung in two other Chinese cities. Last April, the Quanzhou Intermediate People's Court ruled against Samsung, ordering the company to pay Huawei $11.6 million in damages.

In response to its latest blow, Samsung said in a statement that it would review the decision and determine an appropriate response.