Pro-gaming giant Fnatic is introducing eSports to CES

The Clutch 2 and Flick 2 are updated versions of Fnatic's existing mice, while the Streak and Streak Mini are new mechanical keyboards. All of Fnatic's hardware is designed specifically for (and with) professional players, with features like rounded edges, built-in mic controls and an adjustable wrist rest to help combat injuries.

But Fnatic's presence at CES is about much more than new gear. More people than ever are watching eSports; its leagues are maturing and becoming more stable, and traditional sports teams are investing heavily in this space. The eSports industry combines hardware, software and a competitive, human element -- all things that make a lot of sense at CES. Fnatic isn't the last major eSports brand to show up at tech's biggest convention.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.