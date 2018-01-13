Tobii proves that eye tracking is VR's next killer feature

Tobii first showed off its technology integrated into the HTC Vive at GDC last year. But at CES, it unveiled some new experiences to demonstrate the benefits of eye tracking. I was surprised to find that, aside from some sensor rings around the Vive's lenses, it didn't look as if the company added much to the headset. Instead, its hardware is able to seamlessly fit inside the Vive.

To calibrate the tracking, I followed a dot around the display for a while using just my eyes. Then I was presented with a mirror that reflected my VR avatar. It tracked my head movement around, as usual, but the eyes were blank and expressionless. Then I moved on to another mirror with eye-tracking enabled. When I blinked, my avatar blinked. It's a small thing, but it went a long way toward making the experience feel more immersive. I wasn't constantly reminded by the limitations of expression in VR.

Then I moved on to a screen featuring two robots. When I glanced at them, they made direct eye contact and responded with text messages. There's an uncanny social awareness to them, as if they're actually aware of your intent on having a conversation. This sort of feedback could easily make it seem like you're chatting organically with game characters. And it could be even more useful in social VR environments -- just imagine how awkward it'd be if we were stuck with boring avatars that didn't reflect our eye movement.

A surprising demo just involved throwing rocks at far-off bottles. Without eye tracking, it was almost impossible to accurately knock down anything. But with the feature turned on, all I had to do was focus on one bottle, throw the rock with enough virtual momentum, and down it went. As I smoothly knocked down most of the bottles on the screen, I almost felt like I had superpowered accuracy.

New for CES was a trio of experiences showing off Tobii's technology. One was a virtual living room, where I was able to select something to watch by moving my eyes across a media library. Today you'd have to either rely on a controller's touchpad or crane your entire head around to interact with virtual objects. It's not just a clunky way to replace something you can do in real life easily, like scroll through your Netflix queue. It adds a whole new capability that was never possible without eye tracking.