Ford teases 'Mach 1' electric performance SUV for 2020

That group's stated mission is to "accelerate both the development and adoption of electric vehicles," but this is the first project we're getting any information about. Last year, the company vaguely referenced an electric SUV with 300 miles of range, as well as plans for a hybrid Mustang and F-150. The demo reel at this event showed off the hybrid F-150 that could power one's house in case of an outage, which is also due to arrive in 2020. Appropriately, the Mach 1 reveal comes at an event where Ford also showed off a performance gas SUV in the Edge ST and a "Bullitt" special edition of the Mustang. Whatever Mach 1 is, it appears the Tesla Model X will have some competition... eventually.

